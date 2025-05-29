Left Menu

Lavrov and Rubio: Preparing for Peace Talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed new proposals for peace talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These discussions aim to set up a direct meeting with Kyiv. The proposed talks, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, emphasize achieving a sustainable peace agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:26 IST
Sergei Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to prepare 'concrete proposals' for new peace talks with Kyiv, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry's website detailed that Lavrov updated Rubio on the implementation of recent agreements between the U.S. and Russian presidents during their prior call, alongside Russia's preparation for the upcoming direct talks in Istanbul.

Lavrov has already suggested that the next set of discussions should take place in Istanbul on June 2, with the intent of reaching a lasting peace solution.

