Lavrov and Rubio: Preparing for Peace Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed new proposals for peace talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. These discussions aim to set up a direct meeting with Kyiv. The proposed talks, scheduled for June 2 in Istanbul, emphasize achieving a sustainable peace agreement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 00:26 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov engaged in discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to prepare 'concrete proposals' for new peace talks with Kyiv, according to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry.
The ministry's website detailed that Lavrov updated Rubio on the implementation of recent agreements between the U.S. and Russian presidents during their prior call, alongside Russia's preparation for the upcoming direct talks in Istanbul.
Lavrov has already suggested that the next set of discussions should take place in Istanbul on June 2, with the intent of reaching a lasting peace solution.
- READ MORE ON:
- Lavrov
- Rubio
- Russia
- peace talks
- Kyiv
- Istanbul
- diplomacy
- foreign relations
- Sergei Lavrov
- Marco Rubio
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomacy and Deals: Trump's Middle East Tour and the Controversial Air Force One Offer
Tensions Escalate as Israel Intercepts Missile Amid Global Diplomacy
Istanbul’s Diplomatic Dilemma: Can Peace Prevail?
Trump's Diplomacy: Navigating Nuclear Tensions in South Asia
Tension at Bogazici: Istanbul Students Clash Over Preacher's Visit