U.S. Defense Secretary Challenges China's Influence at Shangri-La Dialogue

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aims to convince Asian leaders that the U.S. is a more reliable partner than China at the Shangri-La Dialogue. His speech comes amid skepticism about the U.S.'s regional commitment and under scrutiny following controversial decisions and leadership style in defense policies.

Pete Hegseth

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to affirm the United States as a more trusted partner for Asia than China this weekend, targeting Asian defense leaders at the high-profile Shangri-La Dialogue. This comes amid ongoing uncertainties about U.S. commitment to the region.

Hegseth plans to bolster confidence among allies by outlining the U.S. defense strategy for the Indo-Pacific. His remarks come at a sensitive time, following tensions with traditional allies and internal controversies over his leadership approach.

The conference will be closely followed by global leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron giving the keynote address. Hegseth's speeches are expected to address concerns about U.S. policies in Asia, while Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth criticizes his abilities, questioning his suitability for his role.

