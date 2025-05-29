U.S. Defense Secretary Challenges China's Influence at Shangri-La Dialogue
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth aims to convince Asian leaders that the U.S. is a more reliable partner than China at the Shangri-La Dialogue. His speech comes amid skepticism about the U.S.'s regional commitment and under scrutiny following controversial decisions and leadership style in defense policies.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is set to affirm the United States as a more trusted partner for Asia than China this weekend, targeting Asian defense leaders at the high-profile Shangri-La Dialogue. This comes amid ongoing uncertainties about U.S. commitment to the region.
Hegseth plans to bolster confidence among allies by outlining the U.S. defense strategy for the Indo-Pacific. His remarks come at a sensitive time, following tensions with traditional allies and internal controversies over his leadership approach.
The conference will be closely followed by global leaders, with French President Emmanuel Macron giving the keynote address. Hegseth's speeches are expected to address concerns about U.S. policies in Asia, while Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth criticizes his abilities, questioning his suitability for his role.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Family Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Administration Over Deportation Controversy
Vain and preposterous attempts: India on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.
India Stands Firm Against China's Renaming Controversy
We categorically reject such attempts: India on China renaming some places in Arunachal Pradesh.
Creative naming won't alter undeniable reality; Arunachal Pradesh was, is & will remain part of India: MEA on China renaming places in state.