Controversial Approval: UK's Green Light for China's New Embassy

The UK government has given the green light to a contentious proposal for a new Chinese Embassy in central London, raising national security concerns. The Local Government Secretary approved the site near the Tower of London after prolonged delays and numerous legal challenges. Despite pressure from lawmakers, the government insists the security risks have been addressed.

Protesters and critics argue the massive new embassy could serve as a hub for espionage, posing threats of surveillance and intimidation against Chinese dissidents in the UK. Concerns have been fueled by the complex's proximity to underground fiber optic cables carrying sensitive information.

As the project moves forward, Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces criticism for allegedly compromising national security. However, UK security services approve of the plan, citing manageable risks and diplomatic benefits. The decision propels a potential visit by Starmer to China, marking a significant diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)