In a bid to improve ties with Beijing, the UK government has approved the construction of China's largest European embassy in London, despite fears that it could be used as an intelligence hub. Situated near the historic Royal Mint Court, the proposed embassy had faced opposition due to potential security risks.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to visit China, marking the first trip by a British leader since 2018, with diplomatic relations reportedly hanging in the balance. The decision, however, has drawn criticism both locally and internationally, as residents and politicians express concerns over security.

British intelligence agencies acknowledge the risks but believe potential threats can be mitigated. While some lawmakers oppose the embassy, China's government noted the UK's approval, underscoring the delicate geopolitical dance between fostering relations and protecting national security.

