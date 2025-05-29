Court Blocks Trump's Trade Tactics: A Legal Blow to Presidential Power

A U.S. trade court has issued a decisive ruling that blocks the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, stating he exceeded his authority as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. This landmark decision declares that Congress alone possesses the power to regulate commerce with foreign nations, a power not superseded by presidential emergency powers.

The verdict, delivered by a three-judge panel, has enacted a permanent injunction against the blanket tariffs that Trump had enforced since January. The administration responded swiftly, filing an appeal against the court's authority, highlighting the tension between the executive branch and the judiciary over international trade policies.

Financial markets responded favorably to the ruling, with a notable rally in the U.S. dollar and an upswing in Wall Street futures and Asian equities. This decision challenges the cornerstone of Trump's trade strategy, leaving the administration in search of alternative methods to address tariffs in ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)