Court Blocks Trump's Trade Tactics: A Legal Blow to Presidential Power

The U.S. trade court has permanently blocked President Trump's tariffs, claiming he overstepped his authority under the Constitution. The ruling invalidates past tariffs and forces Trump to seek new negotiation strategies. Financial markets reacted positively, while legal challenges continue against the tariffs' economic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 08:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 08:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. trade court has issued a decisive ruling that blocks the sweeping tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, stating he exceeded his authority as outlined in the U.S. Constitution. This landmark decision declares that Congress alone possesses the power to regulate commerce with foreign nations, a power not superseded by presidential emergency powers.

The verdict, delivered by a three-judge panel, has enacted a permanent injunction against the blanket tariffs that Trump had enforced since January. The administration responded swiftly, filing an appeal against the court's authority, highlighting the tension between the executive branch and the judiciary over international trade policies.

Financial markets responded favorably to the ruling, with a notable rally in the U.S. dollar and an upswing in Wall Street futures and Asian equities. This decision challenges the cornerstone of Trump's trade strategy, leaving the administration in search of alternative methods to address tariffs in ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

