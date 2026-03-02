Left Menu

Global Tensions Rock Financial Markets, Trigger Major Sell-off

In response to escalating tensions and military actions in the Middle East, the stock markets opened low on Monday, with major indices such as the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex plunging significantly. Experts highlight concerns over rising oil prices, disrupted trade routes, and risks to expatriates in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 10:29 IST
NSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The domestic stock markets encountered a significant downturn on Monday's opening session, with the Nifty 50 index falling by 2.06% to 24,659.25 points, while the BSE Sensex plunged by 3.41% to 78,512.05 points. This decline was largely driven by escalating tensions in the Middle East, which severely impacted investor confidence.

Market analyst Ajay Bagga commented to ANI that global markets are navigating through extreme uncertainty. Despite assurances from Iran regarding the Straits of Hormuz, and potential dialogues with the US, the financial landscape remains turbulent. Indian markets are evaluating the repercussions of the US-Iran conflict, particularly focusing on oil prices, Indian exports, and the welfare of Indian workers abroad.

According to Sunil Gurjar, the index's drop below the 200-EMA signals long-term bearish trends, influenced by global market frailties and increasing bond yields. A decisive movement in coming sessions will determine whether support levels can instigate a bullish revival or not. Meanwhile, commodity prices like gold and silver showed upward trends, reflecting volatile global investor strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

