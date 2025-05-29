Tragic Collision: Teen's Speeding Car Claims Two Lives in Delhi

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives when a speeding car, driven by a 19-year-old, collided with a bicycle before crashing into a roadside shanty in Delhi's Janakpuri area. The early morning accident also left two others injured, according to the police.

Emergency services received a call about the accident at around 3:30 am, prompting a swift response from the PCR team and local law enforcement. Unfortunately, two individuals were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, while the identities of the deceased and injured remain undisclosed.

Preliminary investigations have revealed the teenager's reckless driving as the cause of the disaster. The driver has been apprehended and faces legal action. Further inquiries into the incident are ongoing, police officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)