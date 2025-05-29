Major Success: Security Forces Capture Hybrid Militants in Kashmir

Security forces achieved a major breakthrough by capturing two 'hybrid militants' associated with the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The operation, described as a 'major operational success,' was initiated on Wednesday night after receiving specific intelligence about militant activity in the Baskuchan area of Poonch. The forces executed a cordon and search operation (CASO), during which the movement of suspected militants was detected in a nearby orchard.

Swift actions by the security personnel led to the surrender of Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, effectively averting a possible encounter. The authorities seized two AK-56 rifles, magazines, rounds of ammunition, grenades, and other items, including cash and a mobile phone. An investigation is underway following the registration of a case, as officials continue to work on dismantling hybrid militant networks.