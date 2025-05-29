Major Success: Security Forces Capture Hybrid Militants in Kashmir
Security forces captured two 'hybrid militants' of the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir's Shopian district. This significant operation took place Wednesday night following precise intelligence. Authorities seized weapons and cash, preventing potential violence. The detained militants, not listed as ultras, were identified as Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam.
- Country:
- India
Security forces achieved a major breakthrough by capturing two 'hybrid militants' associated with the infamous Lashkar-e-Taiba in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Thursday.
The operation, described as a 'major operational success,' was initiated on Wednesday night after receiving specific intelligence about militant activity in the Baskuchan area of Poonch. The forces executed a cordon and search operation (CASO), during which the movement of suspected militants was detected in a nearby orchard.
Swift actions by the security personnel led to the surrender of Irfan Bashir and Uzair Salam, effectively averting a possible encounter. The authorities seized two AK-56 rifles, magazines, rounds of ammunition, grenades, and other items, including cash and a mobile phone. An investigation is underway following the registration of a case, as officials continue to work on dismantling hybrid militant networks.