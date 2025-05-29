Govt Invests $2.6M to Boost Tourism Through 152 Regional Events

In a strategic move to promote regional economic development and encourage domestic and international travel beyond New Zealand’s urban centres, the Government has announced a $2.6 million investment into 152 regional events. The initiative, led by Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston, is part of the second round of funding from the $5 million Regional Events Promotion Fund, aimed at enhancing the vibrancy and economic resilience of rural and remote communities.

A Wide Range of Events Across the Country

Minister Upston expressed her enthusiasm for the diversity and geographic reach of the supported events, many of which are iconic gatherings in their regions or fresh additions to New Zealand’s cultural calendar.

Among the recipients of this round of funding are:

National Waka Ama Sprint Championships in Waikato – showcasing Māori heritage and water sport excellence.

National Jazz Festival in the Bay of Plenty – one of the country’s most beloved music events.

2026 Hokitika Wildfoods Festival on the West Coast – famed for its adventurous local cuisine and community atmosphere.

NZ Premier Motorsport Summer Series – hosting adrenaline-filled events around the country.

New additions receiving support include:

Whakapapa Festival – a unique, non-skiing cultural event taking place on Mt Ruapehu in June 2026.

Summernats NZ – a high-octane car culture festival making its way to Waikato, adapted from the iconic Australian original.

“I’m thrilled with the variety of exciting events on offer, encouraging more New Zealanders to enjoy and explore our beautiful country beyond the main centres,” said Minister Upston. “These events are key to drawing visitors into regions that don’t always benefit from high tourist foot traffic.”

Economic Impact and Community Benefits

Beyond the entertainment and cultural value, the events are expected to deliver a tangible economic boost to their host regions. Visitor spending on accommodation, food, transport, and local experiences provides essential income for small businesses and creates jobs in tourism, hospitality, and event management.

“Investing in these events has a direct impact, with visitors spending money in local cafes, businesses and accommodation providers, driving economic activity in our communities,” Upston noted. “By growing regional tourism, our remote and rural communities can benefit from the economic opportunities it brings.”

The timing of many of these events—outside the traditional summer peak—also offers a valuable opportunity to extend the tourism season, helping to stabilize year-round employment and revenue streams for businesses.

Regional Events Promotion Fund: A Targeted Approach

The Regional Events Promotion Fund was established to stimulate travel within New Zealand and draw attention to lesser-known destinations. The fund prioritizes:

Events that attract significant regional or national visitation

Activities occurring outside of major city centres

New or growing events that could become recurring economic drivers

Projects that encourage exploration of cultural heritage, including Māori culture and local traditions

Since its inception, the Fund has invested in a total of 284 events across both rounds, underscoring the Government’s commitment to decentralized development and inclusive tourism strategies.

New Zealand: Open for Visitors and Full of Experiences

The latest funding initiative aligns with the Government’s broader message that New Zealand is open for business. Minister Upston emphasized that events serve not only to entertain but also to draw attention to the rich offerings in regions that might otherwise be overlooked.

“Events are excellent drawcards to get more visitors into our regions, particularly in quieter parts of the year for the tourism and hospitality sector. New Zealand is open for business, and we encourage both Kiwis and international visitors alike to explore and enjoy what New Zealand has to offer.”

As the tourism industry continues its recovery and adaptation post-COVID-19, initiatives like these are designed to create resilient, community-driven tourism ecosystems—where locals and visitors alike can benefit from New Zealand’s unique landscapes, culture, and creativity.