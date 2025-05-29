Left Menu

Tension in Delhi Over Alleged Sale of Cow Meat at Local Shop

A Delhi shopkeeper was allegedly beaten after accusations of selling cow meat circulated. The dispute arose after a young customer suspected the meat he bought was from a cow. Police are investigating, and CCTV footage is being reviewed. Forensic results on the meat are pending.

A Delhi shopkeeper faced violent repercussions after being accused of selling cow meat, officials reported. The conflict erupted in the Vijay Nagar area, where the claim sparked outrage and led to the shopkeeper being assaulted.

The case came to light after a 15-year-old filed a complaint, stating he purchased meat from the accused shop at Rs 400 per kg and later suspected the meat was from a cow. This prompted various groups to gather and allegedly assault Chaman Kumar, the shop owner.

CCTV footage is under review as police continue to investigate all angles of the incident. Meanwhile, collected meat samples have been sent for forensic analysis, with action dependent on their findings. Additional police forces have been deployed to maintain order in the area.

