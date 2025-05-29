New Zealand Unveils Landmark RMA Reforms to Empower Primary Sector

The New Zealand Government has launched an unprecedented public consultation on what it calls the most significant overhaul of national direction under the Resource Management Act (RMA) in the country’s history. The sweeping reforms are designed to remove regulatory roadblocks, boost productivity, and unleash growth in the primary sector—an economic pillar that includes farming, forestry, aquaculture, and horticulture.

Announced jointly by RMA Minister Chris Bishop, Agriculture Minister Todd McClay, and Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard, the proposals are detailed across three major discussion documents. These outline amendments to 12 national direction instruments and propose four new ones. The three reform packages are focused on infrastructure and development, the primary sector, and freshwater management.

RMA Reform: A Reset for New Zealand’s Growth Engine

National direction instruments are the rules and policy frameworks under the RMA that guide how local councils develop and implement plans. The proposed reforms aim to remove overly restrictive, duplicative, and complex regulations that stakeholders say have constrained innovation and investment in land and water use.

“The primary sector underpins New Zealand’s economy and standard of living,” said Minister Chris Bishop. “Our proposed reforms will streamline and clarify many of the longstanding frustrations that have hindered primary industries—ranging from farming to aquaculture and forestry.”

Minister Bishop highlighted that the Government’s broader RMA reform programme is already well underway. It includes the repeal of what the coalition calls Labour’s “botched” RMA amendments, quick relief measures for farmers (like scrapping intensive winter grazing rules), and the passing of the Fast-track Approvals Act to expedite nationally significant projects.

The long-term goal is to replace the RMA altogether in 2026 with a new legal framework rooted in property rights, but the current consultation aims to enact vital interim changes under the existing law.

Easing the Regulatory Burden for Farmers and Growers

The Primary Sector package is particularly ambitious. It proposes changes to eight national direction instruments affecting key land-based and aquatic sectors. Among the most notable reforms:

Non-intensive Grazing in Wetlands : Restrictions on grazing beef cattle and deer in wetlands on low-intensity properties would be lifted, recognizing the relatively low environmental risk of such activities.

Forestry Sector Reforms : Proposed adjustments aim to reduce inefficiencies in consenting processes and planning restrictions that have hindered sustainable forestry development.

Aquaculture Sector Changes : Simplification of the process for altering consent conditions would make it easier for aquaculture operators to innovate and respond to environmental and economic changes.

Coastal and Horticultural Activities: Reforms would better enable priority activities in coastal areas and introduce “special agricultural areas” near key horticulture hubs such as Pukekohe and Horowhenua.

“We campaigned on removing LUC 3 land from the National Policy Statement on Highly Productive Land, and I’m pleased to confirm that’s exactly what these amendments do,” said Agriculture Minister Todd McClay. “We’re backing rural New Zealand with a common-sense approach that supports growth while maintaining environmental stewardship.”

Supporting Resilience and Long-Term Productivity

Associate Minister Andrew Hoggard emphasized the importance of aligning regulation with environmental realities and economic needs.

“The previous regulations requiring fencing of cattle and deer from wetlands on low-intensity farms imposed enormous costs without proportionate environmental benefits,” Hoggard said. “This Government is focused on cutting red tape and giving farmers the flexibility to adopt solutions that work for their land, catchment, and business.”

Transitioning Toward a New Planning System

These reforms are not just an end in themselves—they’re a transitional measure designed to feed into the upcoming overhaul of New Zealand’s entire resource management system. The Government’s vision is to have 16 new or revised national direction instruments operational by the end of 2025, with a complete legislative replacement of the RMA planned for next year.

Consultation on the proposals is open until 27 July 2025, and the Government is encouraging robust public feedback to refine the changes.

How to Participate

Individuals and organizations can participate in the public consultation through the Ministry for the Environment’s website. The discussion documents cover a wide range of topics, from freshwater allocation to enabling infrastructure projects and modernizing land-use planning for the primary sector.

The Government insists this reform is about creating a practical, forward-looking system that supports New Zealand’s environmental goals while enabling the productivity and growth required to maintain living standards.