Diplomatic Spat: Assault Case Involving Australian Diplomat's Husband Resolved

A New Zealand court discharged an Australian diplomat's husband without conviction after he pleaded guilty to assault for spitting on a teenager. Judge Paul Mabey explained that publicizing the case could harm his wife's diplomatic career. The incident gained attention due to the husband's claims of diplomatic immunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-05-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 12:34 IST
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

In a noteworthy decision, a New Zealand court has discharged the husband of an Australian diplomat without convicting him, despite his guilty plea to an assault charge for spitting on a teenager during a drunken street altercation in Wellington.

The court's decision, announced by Judge Paul Mabey, highlighted concern over the potential impact on the man's wife's diplomatic career. The judge emphasized that naming the man could harm bilateral relations, as his wife might face professional repercussions.

The case generated significant attention, partly due to cell phone footage showing the man's arrest and his claims of diplomatic immunity. He waived this immunity voluntarily. The charges stemmed from an incident following a rugby match between New Zealand and Australia, where a drunken altercation led to the assault.

(With inputs from agencies.)

