China's Defense Delegation to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue
A delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defense University will partake in the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. Scheduled from May 29 to June 2, the delegation will engage in discussions with military and civilian counterparts, as confirmed by the Chinese defense ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:08 IST
A high-level delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defense University is set to partake in the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, as announced by the Chinese defense ministry.
Running from May 29 to June 2 in Singapore, Asia's premier security forum provides a pivotal platform for defense and security discussions.
Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang indicated that the delegation will engage in valuable exchanges with military and civilian counterparts during the forum.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Changi Airport's Terminal 5: Singapore's Leap into the Future of Air Travel
A New Era Takes Flight: Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 5 Expansion
Record-Breaking Profits for Singapore Airlines Amid Strategic Merger Gains
Singapore Navigates Tariff Negotiations for Pharmaceutical Exports
Safeguarding Tamil: A Call to Keep the Language Alive in Singapore