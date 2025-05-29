China's Defense Delegation to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue

A high-level delegation from China's People's Liberation Army National Defense University is set to partake in the upcoming Shangri-La Dialogue, as announced by the Chinese defense ministry.

Running from May 29 to June 2 in Singapore, Asia's premier security forum provides a pivotal platform for defense and security discussions.

Ministry spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang indicated that the delegation will engage in valuable exchanges with military and civilian counterparts during the forum.

(With inputs from agencies.)