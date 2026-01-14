Singapore Parliament Strips Pritam Singh of Opposition Role After Conviction
Singapore's parliament removed opposition leader Pritam Singh after his conviction for lying to lawmakers. The decision followed Singh's guilty verdict for giving false testimony about a colleague. Singh argued his conviction doesn’t deny his right to assert innocence, but parliament prioritized integrity and accountability in leadership roles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:25 IST
Singapore's parliament decisively voted to strip opposition leader Pritam Singh of his role following a conviction for lying to lawmakers about a colleague's false testimony.
Indranee Rajah, a prominent member of the ruling party, initiated the motion citing Singh's dishonorable conduct, which parliament deemed incompatible with leadership.
The action awaits confirmation from Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining integrity within its leadership ranks.
ALSO READ
Lavrov Criticizes U.S. Actions in Venezuela as Global Leadership Fractures
Singapore Debates Future of Opposition Leadership: Pritam Singh's Conviction Sparks Parliamentary Action
Brunei's Sultan Undergoes Operation: Nation's Leadership Faces Temporary Shift
Fed Leadership: Independence under Pressure
Nepali Congress Faces Turmoil as Special Convention Sparks Leadership Crisis