Central Bank Chief's Conviction Sparks Controversy in Slovakia

In a high-profile case, Slovakia's central bank governor, Peter Kažimír, was convicted of bribery and fined a substantial 200,000 euros by the Special Criminal Court in Pezinok. The ruling, delivered by Judge Milan Cisarik, marks a significant moment in the nation's ongoing battle against corruption.

Kažimír, a member of the European Central Bank committee, was accused of paying a bribe to influence a tax audit. The defense argued for acquittal under recent penal code amendments reducing corruption penalties, but were unsuccessful. Kažimír, pleading not guilty, plans to appeal the decision.

The case is rooted in Kažimír's tenure as finance minister under former Prime Minister Robert Fico, whose government has faced multiple corruption allegations. Fico's return to power has coincided with legislative changes, stirring domestic and international backlash over their impact on corruption oversight.

