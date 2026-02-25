Left Menu

Boris Vujcic Appointed Vice-President of the European Central Bank

The European Central Bank has approved Boris Vujcic as its new Vice-President for an eight-year term beginning in June. Vujcic, currently the governor of Croatia's central bank, was selected by the euro zone's finance ministers last month.

The European Central Bank has officially announced the appointment of Boris Vujcic as its new Vice-President. His eight-year term is set to begin in June.

Vujcic, who is currently serving as Croatia's central bank governor, was selected last month by finance ministers of the euro zone.

The decision marks a significant step in Vujcic's career, transitioning from national to European monetary governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

