Left Menu

Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam

Congress workers held a march demanding the resignation of CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan following his implication in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED's charge sheet names 28 entities and individuals, including prominent CPI(M) figures, accused of financial irregularities totaling Rs 300 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 29-05-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 13:20 IST
Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking demonstration, Congress workers on Thursday advanced towards the office of CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan, demanding his resignation. The protest follows the Enforcement Directorate's decision to name him as an accused in the high-profile Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case.

As the march unfolded at Chelakkara, protestors voiced strong opposition against Radhakrishnan and the ruling CPI(M), escalating tension that led police to intervene with water cannons when demonstrators attempted to break through barricades.

The ED's ongoing investigation has unveiled fresh allegations, charging a total of 28 entities and individuals. This adds to an earlier charge sheet from 2023, with the total number of accused now reaching around 83. Sources indicate the scandal involves financial irregularities exceeding Rs 300 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025