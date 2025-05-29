Protests Erupt as MP Radhakrishnan Accused in Cooperative Bank Scam

In a striking demonstration, Congress workers on Thursday advanced towards the office of CPI(M) MP K Radhakrishnan, demanding his resignation. The protest follows the Enforcement Directorate's decision to name him as an accused in the high-profile Karuvannur Cooperative Bank scam case.

As the march unfolded at Chelakkara, protestors voiced strong opposition against Radhakrishnan and the ruling CPI(M), escalating tension that led police to intervene with water cannons when demonstrators attempted to break through barricades.

The ED's ongoing investigation has unveiled fresh allegations, charging a total of 28 entities and individuals. This adds to an earlier charge sheet from 2023, with the total number of accused now reaching around 83. Sources indicate the scandal involves financial irregularities exceeding Rs 300 crore.

