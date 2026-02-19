P K Sasi's Resignation Sparks Speculation Amid CPI(M) Dynamics

In a surprising development, P K Sasi, a prominent CPI(M) leader and former MLA, has stepped down from his role as Chairman of the Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC). Speculation is rife that Sasi might be considering a move to the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) for the impending Assembly elections, though he has firmly denied these rumors.

Sasi, speaking to the media on Thursday, emphasized that his resignation was purely for personal reasons and maintained his allegiance to the Marxist-Leninist ideology that has defined his political career. Any suggestion of him shifting political allegiances he dismissed as inappropriate and unfounded.

Despite ongoing chatter about his potential candidacy with the UDF, Sasi has remained adamant about his commitment to CPI(M). Leaders within his current party, including Palakkad district secretary E N Suresh Babu, have expressed doubt about Sasi's departure, attributing the media reports to conjecture and insisting he remains a loyal party member.

