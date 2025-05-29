PM Modi Launches City Gas Project in Alipurduar, Boosting Bengal’s Energy Future

In a significant stride towards advancing India’s transition to a gas-based economy, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone for the City Gas Distribution (CGD) Project in Alipurduar, West Bengal. This ambitious infrastructure initiative is set to revolutionize access to clean and affordable energy in the northeastern part of India, particularly in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts.

A Historic Address from the Heart of Alipurduar

Speaking at a public gathering in Alipurduar, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the people of West Bengal, praising the region’s cultural vibrancy and strategic importance. He reflected on Alipurduar’s unique geographic location—nestled between Bhutan and Assam, surrounded by Jalpaiguri’s lush natural beauty and Cooch Behar’s historical legacy. Emphasizing Bengal’s integral role in India’s unity and progress, he described the region as “a prosperous land” that contributes significantly to the country’s cultural and social fabric.

Empowering Bengal Through Energy Infrastructure

Prime Minister Modi underscored that Bengal’s development is crucial for India’s future. Highlighting the launch of the CGD Project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar as a milestone, he revealed that over 2.5 lakh households will benefit from access to safe, reliable, and economical piped natural gas. He declared that the era of depending on LPG cylinders will be phased out for many households, thanks to this modern energy solution.

The CGD infrastructure will also support the expansion of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations, enabling the use of green fuel for vehicles and public transport. This move, he noted, will lead to substantial savings in fuel costs, reduce travel time, and offer environmental advantages through lower emissions.

City Gas Project: A Catalyst for Transformation

Describing the CGD project as more than just an infrastructure upgrade, PM Modi called it “a lifeline of progress.” He emphasized that this initiative reflects the Central government’s vision of ensuring doorstep delivery of essential services across India. It aligns with broader national goals of inclusive growth and sustainable development by reducing reliance on conventional fuels.

The CGD project will contribute significantly to job creation—spanning pipeline construction, gas distribution, and allied services—fostering a robust industrial ecosystem, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

Rapid Expansion of India's Gas-Based Economy

Highlighting India’s transformative journey in the energy sector, PM Modi drew attention to a remarkable statistic: while only 66 districts had city gas services in 2014, today, the CGD network spans over 550 districts. This expansion demonstrates the government’s commitment to making energy access universal, even in remote villages and small towns.

He also pointed out how the growing adoption of CNG has drastically changed India’s public transport system by promoting cleaner mobility and reducing pollution, thereby improving public health and alleviating economic strain on citizens.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana: A Game-Changer for Rural India

The Prime Minister lauded the success of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a flagship scheme launched in 2016, which has provided free LPG connections to over 9 crore households, mainly benefiting women from economically weaker sections. He emphasized how PMUY has transformed millions of homes by eliminating smoke from kitchens, improving health outcomes, and ensuring dignity in cooking.

PM Modi contrasted the growth by noting that India had fewer than 14 crore LPG connections in 2014—now the number exceeds 31 crore. Furthermore, the number of LPG distributors has nearly doubled from less than 14,000 to over 25,000, ensuring broader accessibility, even in remote rural areas.

Urja Ganga and the Eastern Energy Revolution

The Prime Minister spoke extensively about the Urja Ganga Project, a flagship pipeline initiative connecting India’s eastern states to the national gas grid. This transformative program has played a pivotal role in enhancing gas availability in West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh. By extending pipelines across these states, the government has boosted energy accessibility and encouraged industrial growth.

PM Modi noted that the project has generated substantial employment opportunities—from construction and logistics to maintenance and supply chain management—stimulating regional economies and supporting the country’s clean energy goals.

Infrastructure Development as a Vehicle for Growth

Citing multiple ongoing and completed projects in Bengal, the Prime Minister reinforced the Central government’s dedication to the state’s development. Among the highlighted ventures were:

Purva Expressway and Durgapur Expressway : Enhancing connectivity within and beyond Bengal.

Modernization of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port : Boosting maritime trade efficiency.

Expansion of Kolkata Metro : Reducing urban congestion and easing daily commutes.

Transformation of New Jalpaiguri Station : Turning it into a world-class transport hub.

New Trains on Dooars Route: Strengthening tourism and mobility in the region.

These infrastructure initiatives, PM Modi emphasized, are essential to Bengal’s economic rejuvenation and integral to the realization of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

Vision for Bengal and India’s Future

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that West Bengal must be at the heart of India’s developmental story. He called upon the people of the state to actively participate in this journey, ensuring that the benefits of modernization reach every household.

He reiterated, “The pipeline we inaugurate today is not just about fuel—it is about fueling the aspirations of a new India.” With a firm belief in Bengal’s potential and the promise of inclusive growth, PM Modi extended his best wishes to the citizens of the state.

Dignitaries Present

Among those in attendance were: