Lucknow Leads Solar Charge: A Model for Clean Energy
Lucknow has topped rooftop solar installations under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme in Uttar Pradesh, achieving 62,271 installations. This success has driven the state past the three lakh milestone, with coordinated efforts making Lucknow a model for solar adoption acceleration.
- Country:
- India
Lucknow has emerged as the leader in rooftop solar adoption under the Prime Minister Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme in Uttar Pradesh, according to a statement released on Thursday. The city completed 62,271 installations, significantly contributing to the state crossing the milestone of three lakh installations.
This achievement reflects the Yogi Adityanath government's effective monitoring and people-centric policies. Coordinated efforts by the district administration, UPNEDA, and discom teams propelled Lucknow to its leading position.
Varanasi followed with 26,208 units, while Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly, and Agra also made notable contributions. The appointment of project officers in all 75 districts and increased installation rates have strengthened Uttar Pradesh's solar expansion, placing it among the top three states in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh on Alert: Dense Fog Looms as Temperatures Begin to Rise
Uttar Pradesh's Vision 2032: Transformative Education and Skill Development
World Bank Commits $600 Million to Boost Air Quality in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana
Pathshala for Progress: Empowering Uttar Pradesh's Farmers
Rajeshwar Singh Proposes AI Education Revolution in Uttar Pradesh