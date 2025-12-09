Tehri PSP: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated the commercial supply of electricity from the Tehri Pumped Storage Project's third unit, a significant step in India's clean energy transition. This project marks India's first variable speed PSP, contributing to enhanced grid stability amid growing renewable energy demands.
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced the start of commercial electricity supply from the third unit of the Tehri Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project (PSP).
This groundbreaking project represents India's first foray into variable speed pumped storage, enhancing energy efficiency and grid stability.
The Tehri PSP is pivotal for integrating renewable energy into the national grid, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.
