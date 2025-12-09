Left Menu

Tehri PSP: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal inaugurated the commercial supply of electricity from the Tehri Pumped Storage Project's third unit, a significant step in India's clean energy transition. This project marks India's first variable speed PSP, contributing to enhanced grid stability amid growing renewable energy demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 20:56 IST
Tehri PSP: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced the start of commercial electricity supply from the third unit of the Tehri Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project (PSP).

This groundbreaking project represents India's first foray into variable speed pumped storage, enhancing energy efficiency and grid stability.

The Tehri PSP is pivotal for integrating renewable energy into the national grid, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025