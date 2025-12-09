Tehri PSP: Revolutionizing India's Clean Energy Landscape

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal announced the start of commercial electricity supply from the third unit of the Tehri Variable Speed Pumped Storage Project (PSP).

This groundbreaking project represents India's first foray into variable speed pumped storage, enhancing energy efficiency and grid stability.

The Tehri PSP is pivotal for integrating renewable energy into the national grid, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for a developed India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)