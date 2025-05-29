Family Feud Turns Violent in Bohan Village

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bohan village when a man narrowly escaped a shooting allegedly orchestrated by his nephew. On Thursday, Sukhwant Singh, 52, was in his car outside his home when his nephew, Gurpreet Singh, 28, allegedly opened fire on him.

According to police reports, none of the bullets struck Sukhwant, allowing him to escape uninjured. The suspect, known as Gopi, allegedly fled the scene immediately after the failed assassination attempt.

Authorities have found four empty bullet shells at the scene, suggesting an old rivalry as the motive behind the attack. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, Chabbewal Police Station's SHO Prabhjot Kaur stated.

