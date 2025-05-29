Family Feud Turns Violent in Bohan Village
In Bohan village, a man survived an alleged shooting by his nephew due to an old family rivalry. Although multiple shots were fired, no injuries were reported. The police have recovered bullet shells and are pursuing the suspect who fled the scene immediately after the incident.
- Country:
- India
A dramatic incident unfolded in Bohan village when a man narrowly escaped a shooting allegedly orchestrated by his nephew. On Thursday, Sukhwant Singh, 52, was in his car outside his home when his nephew, Gurpreet Singh, 28, allegedly opened fire on him.
According to police reports, none of the bullets struck Sukhwant, allowing him to escape uninjured. The suspect, known as Gopi, allegedly fled the scene immediately after the failed assassination attempt.
Authorities have found four empty bullet shells at the scene, suggesting an old rivalry as the motive behind the attack. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, Chabbewal Police Station's SHO Prabhjot Kaur stated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Film Star Nusraat Faria Granted Bail Amid Attempted Murder Allegations
Espionage Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Two for Sharing Military Secrets
Swift Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Kishan Gang Operatives in Akali Councillor's Murder
Arrests Made in Akali Councillor Murder: Punjab Police Strike Against Crime Network
Police say the driver in the Liverpool car ramming is being held on suspicion of attempted murder, reports AP.