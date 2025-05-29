Left Menu

Family Feud Turns Violent in Bohan Village

In Bohan village, a man survived an alleged shooting by his nephew due to an old family rivalry. Although multiple shots were fired, no injuries were reported. The police have recovered bullet shells and are pursuing the suspect who fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic incident unfolded in Bohan village when a man narrowly escaped a shooting allegedly orchestrated by his nephew. On Thursday, Sukhwant Singh, 52, was in his car outside his home when his nephew, Gurpreet Singh, 28, allegedly opened fire on him.

According to police reports, none of the bullets struck Sukhwant, allowing him to escape uninjured. The suspect, known as Gopi, allegedly fled the scene immediately after the failed assassination attempt.

Authorities have found four empty bullet shells at the scene, suggesting an old rivalry as the motive behind the attack. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspect, Chabbewal Police Station's SHO Prabhjot Kaur stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

