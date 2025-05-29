Left Menu

Ursula von der Leyen: Champion of European Unity

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen received the International Charlemagne Prize for her contributions to European unity amid challenges like Russia's war in Ukraine and U.S. trade tensions. Known as the embodiment of the European spirit, her leadership emphasizes EU solidarity and legislative governance.

Updated: 29-05-2025 16:26 IST
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Germany

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has been awarded the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize for her significant contributions to European unity. This accolade comes as the EU faces pressing challenges, including Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine and historical trade tensions with the United States.

During the award ceremony in Aachen, Germany, Von der Leyen was lauded as "the embodiment of the European spirit" by King Felipe VI of Spain. Her leadership continues to solidify the EU's stance on critical issues, including COVID-19 vaccine procurement and support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.

Since taking office in 2019, Von der Leyen has focused on addressing the EU's internal and external governance issues. By proposing legislation and overseeing compliance for the bloc's 27 member nations, she plays a pivotal role in shaping Europe's political and economic landscape amid an ever-evolving global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

