Ursula von der Leyen: Champion of European Unity

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has been awarded the prestigious International Charlemagne Prize for her significant contributions to European unity. This accolade comes as the EU faces pressing challenges, including Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine and historical trade tensions with the United States.

During the award ceremony in Aachen, Germany, Von der Leyen was lauded as "the embodiment of the European spirit" by King Felipe VI of Spain. Her leadership continues to solidify the EU's stance on critical issues, including COVID-19 vaccine procurement and support for Ukraine in its struggle against Russia.

Since taking office in 2019, Von der Leyen has focused on addressing the EU's internal and external governance issues. By proposing legislation and overseeing compliance for the bloc's 27 member nations, she plays a pivotal role in shaping Europe's political and economic landscape amid an ever-evolving global arena.

