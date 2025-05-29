Capture of Prominent Maoist Marks Major Breakthrough in Koraput

A significant breakthrough occurred in Odisha's Koraput district as police apprehended a Maoist, Kunjam Hidma, following an intensive exchange of gunfire. The arrest was part of a district police operation, initiated upon receiving intelligence about Maoist activities in the Petaguda forest.

Kunjam Hidma, linked to multiple violent incidents, was captured early Thursday when the district voluntary force unexpectedly encountered a Maoist camp. The Maoists opened fire, prompting a controlled response from the police team. Hidma was later found hiding nearby.

During the operation, police confiscated a cache of weapons, including an AK-47 rifle. As investigations proceed, Hidma is under scrutiny for involvement in numerous anti-national activities across Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.