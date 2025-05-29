Diu Becomes India's First Fully Solar-Powered District, Says Pralhad Joshi

In a landmark declaration underscoring India’s commitment to renewable energy, Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Shri Pralhad Joshi announced that Diu has become the first district in India to meet its entire daytime electricity demand through solar power. The district now boasts a solar energy capacity of 11.88 megawatts (MW)—comprising 9 MW of ground-mounted panels and 2.88 MW of rooftop installations—and serves as a national role model for clean energy adoption and self-sufficiency.

The Minister visited Diu to review its renewable energy progress, particularly under the flagship PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, aimed at boosting rooftop solar adoption across India.

High-Level Review Meeting: Blueprint for a Solar-Driven Future

Minister Joshi chaired a high-level strategic review meeting with the Union Territory administration of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu to assess solar energy generation, its distribution framework, and expansion potential. Key attendees included:

Shri T. Arun, Energy Secretary of the Union Territory

Dr. Vivek Kumar, Diu Collector

Shri Shivam Mishra, Deputy Collector

Shri Yogesh Tripathi, Executive Engineer

Shri Paresh Patel and other senior functionaries

In a detailed presentation, Energy Secretary Shri T. Arun outlined how the region has rapidly scaled up its solar infrastructure and brought tangible benefits to households. He shared that a large number of families are now not only accessing clean energy but are also saving significantly on their electricity bills, thanks to subsidies and lower tariffs facilitated by solar integration.

Ground Visit to Fudam Solar Park: A Beacon of Sustainability

Minister Joshi conducted an on-site inspection of the 9 MW ground-mounted solar park in Fudam, which serves as the backbone of Diu’s green energy framework. The solar park, built across barren and unused land, stands as a symbol of India’s vision for climate-resilient infrastructure.

He noted that the Fudam solar park has helped:

Reduce Transmission and Distribution (T&D) losses

Stabilize and lower electricity tariffs for consumers

Enable revenue recovery from solar power sales

Achieve self-sufficiency in peak solar hours

The Minister praised the visionary leadership of UT Administrator Shri Praful Patel, whose proactive policies and planning were pivotal in achieving this clean energy milestone. Joshi emphasized that Diu’s solar success is not just a technical triumph but a socio-economic win—ensuring affordable electricity, reducing dependence on fossil fuels, and creating sustainable livelihoods.

PM-Surya Ghar Yojana: Paving the Way for Household Solar Saturation

Minister Joshi highlighted the PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana as a cornerstone of the central government’s renewable energy roadmap. He reiterated that its timely implementation in Diu would ensure household-level energy self-reliance, and urged the local administration to expedite installations and outreach.

He called for:

Accelerated solar rooftop coverage across residential areas

Awareness campaigns to help citizens access subsidies and simplify installations

Leveraging local engineers and workforce to scale deployment and maintenance

Training and upskilling youth to manage decentralized renewable systems

According to officials, with full saturation of rooftop solar systems, Diu can become not only energy independent during daylight hours, but also export surplus energy to neighboring regions.

Economic, Environmental, and Strategic Impact

The Union Minister stated that Diu’s solar transformation has had multiple positive externalities, such as:

Reduction in carbon emissions, aligning with India’s COP28 commitments

Lowered fiscal burden on diesel-based power generation

Creation of a replicable model for other small towns and districts

Enhanced resilience against power shortages and climate disruptions

He further noted that capital investments in renewable infrastructure over the past decade have already been recovered through energy cost savings and revenue from solar power generation. This marks a crucial proof point for return-on-investment in public solar initiatives.

National Commitment to Clean Energy Under PM Modi’s Leadership

Minister Joshi concluded his visit by reaffirming the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to deploying renewable energy across all corners of the country under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

“Diu stands as a shining example of what is possible when policy, planning, and people work together in harmony,” Joshi said. “Let Diu’s journey inspire every district in India to embrace the sun, protect the planet, and power our future with clean energy.”

He urged all states and Union Territories to adopt the Diu model, especially in small urban and semi-urban regions where space and solar radiation offer ideal conditions for solar adoption.

Looking Ahead

With its entire daytime electricity demand being met by solar, Diu has set a benchmark in sustainable urban management, prompting discussions on how other regions can replicate its model in alignment with India’s Net Zero target by 2070.

The success also adds momentum to India’s ambitious goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, and positions Diu as a national pioneer in energy transition.