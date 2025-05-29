Supreme Court Strengthened with New Appointments: A Judicial Powerhouse Restored

In a significant move to maintain judicial efficiency, the Supreme Court of India has appointed three new judges, filling gaps left by recent retirements. High court Chief Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi, and A S Chandurkar were elevated to the country's apex court, as confirmed by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday.

The decision comes at a crucial time as the Supreme Court regains its full capacity of 34 judges, albeit temporarily, with the retirement of Justice Bela M Trivedi approaching. The appointments address vacancies left by retired judges including ex-CJI Sanjiv Khanna.

The three appointees bring rich legal legacies, with Justice Anjaria and Bishnoi having served as heads of their respective high courts, while Justice Chandurkar has a robust history practicing across Indian courts. These elevations underscore the judiciary's emphasis on experienced leadership and continuity at the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)