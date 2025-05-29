Left Menu

International Cybercrime Ring Dismantled in India; Six Arrested for Defrauding Japanese Nationals

The CBI, working with Japanese authorities and Microsoft, arrested six individuals and dismantled two fraudulent call centres in India. These centres tricked Japanese nationals into transferring funds by posing as Microsoft and Apple representatives, leading to a loss of over Japanese Yen 2.03 crore. The arrests followed coordinated raids across three Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 18:45 IST
International Cybercrime Ring Dismantled in India; Six Arrested for Defrauding Japanese Nationals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested six individuals and dismantled two illegal call centres implicated in sophisticated technical support scams targeting Japanese nationals. This operation resulted in a loss of over Japanese Yen 2.03 crore for the victims, with scammers posing as representatives from major tech companies like Microsoft and Apple.

Dubbed 'Operation Chakra V,' the initiative marks a significant step in the ongoing crackdown on cybercrime, thanks to a collaborative effort between the CBI, Japan's National Police Agency, and Microsoft. The venture enabled identification and tracking of the fraudsters and their operational bases across India.

Following intelligence gathered, CBI teams conducted raids at 19 locations across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in six arrests and the dismantling of the illicit call centres. Investigations revealed the perpetrators used social engineering tactics to manipulate victims into transferring funds, converting them into cryptocurrency, and routing through multiple wallets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025