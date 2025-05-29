Left Menu

Israel Legalizes New Settlements Amidst Growing Tensions

Israel's approval of 22 new Jewish settlements in the West Bank has sparked criticism globally. This move escalates tensions, threatening potential sanctions from allies and hinderance to Palestinian statehood aspirations. The decision has drawn backlash from international leaders and human rights organizations, while strengthening Israeli right-wing government control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:14 IST
Israel's government has given the green light to 22 new Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, a decision that is likely to intensify divisions with some of its allies, who have already hinted at imposing sanctions over such moves.

The announcement came from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist advocating for Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank. He stated that the settlements would be located in the northern West Bank, although he did not provide specific locations. Reports from Israeli media indicated that existing 'outposts' would be legalized, alongside new settlements.

This development drew significant condemnation from international quarters. Britain's Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, referred to the move as a 'deliberate obstacle to Palestinian statehood,' highlighting the widespread international belief that such settlements are illegal under international law. Meanwhile, internal dissent was echoed by B'Tselem, an Israeli human rights organization, which accused the government of advancing 'Jewish supremacy through the theft of Palestinian land.'

