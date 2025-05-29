Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Recalls Ambassador from Myanmar

Bangladesh has recalled its ambassador from Myanmar amid strained relations due to the Rohingya crisis and new communication lines with the Arakan Army. Over 1.2 million Rohingya are sheltered in Bangladesh, prompting discussions on border stability and humanitarian solutions, although the military has expressed security concerns.

Bangladesh has made the significant diplomatic move of recalling its ambassador from Myanmar, a decision confirmed by a Bangladeshi foreign ministry official on Thursday. This action follows a sensitive acknowledgment of opening a communication line with a rebel army, the Arakan Army, which is engaged in conflict with Myanmar's ruling military junta.

The rapport between Bangladesh and Myanmar remains tense, heavily influenced by ongoing challenges linked to the Rohingya refugee crisis and border security issues. With over 1.2 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, the U.N. has raised alarms about potential famine in the western Rakhine state, potentially triggering more displacements.

Despite these diplomatic frictions, Bangladesh maintains informal strategies for dialogue with both the Arakan Army and Myanmar's junta, aiming for a resolution to the Rohingya situation. This includes proposals for U.N.-led humanitarian efforts in Rakhine, though the Bangladesh army has voiced concerns over national security risks associated with such involvements.

