Honorary Ranks: Boosting Morale of Retiring Personnel

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced a move to confer honorary ranks to personnel retiring from the Central Armed Police Forces and Assam Rifles. This initiative, which does not include financial benefits, seeks to elevate the status of retiring members by granting them a rank one level higher on their final day of service.

The decision aims to enhance the morale and pride of personnel, ranging from constables to sub-inspectors, acknowledging their long and commendable service. Under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the initiative recognizes the dedication of these individuals by awarding them honorary ranks as they conclude their careers.

To be eligible for this honor, personnel must meet specific criteria, such as maintaining a clean service record and achieving good performance appraisals over the past five years. This historic decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to respect and acknowledge the contributions of security personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)