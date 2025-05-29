Left Menu

U.S. Trade Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, A Win for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised a U.S. trade court decision that halted most of former President Donald Trump's tariffs affecting Canadian imports, calling the tariffs unlawful and unjustified. The ruling is a significant victory for Canada, supporting their longstanding stance against the tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 29-05-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 19:51 IST
U.S. Trade Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, A Win for Canada
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed approval of a United States trade court ruling on Thursday, which effectively blocked the majority of tariffs imposed during former President Donald Trump's tenure. These tariffs heavily impacted goods imported from Canada.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Carney stated that the decision aligns with Canada's stance, which has consistently challenged the legality and justification of the tariffs.

This ruling is seen as a pivotal development in trade relations between the two nations, reinforcing Canada's position against what it views as unwarranted trade barriers.

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025