U.S. Trade Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, A Win for Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney praised a U.S. trade court decision that halted most of former President Donald Trump's tariffs affecting Canadian imports, calling the tariffs unlawful and unjustified. The ruling is a significant victory for Canada, supporting their longstanding stance against the tariffs.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed approval of a United States trade court ruling on Thursday, which effectively blocked the majority of tariffs imposed during former President Donald Trump's tenure. These tariffs heavily impacted goods imported from Canada.
Speaking to the House of Commons, Carney stated that the decision aligns with Canada's stance, which has consistently challenged the legality and justification of the tariffs.
This ruling is seen as a pivotal development in trade relations between the two nations, reinforcing Canada's position against what it views as unwarranted trade barriers.
