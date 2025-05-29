U.S. Trade Court Blocks Trump Tariffs, A Win for Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed approval of a United States trade court ruling on Thursday, which effectively blocked the majority of tariffs imposed during former President Donald Trump's tenure. These tariffs heavily impacted goods imported from Canada.

Speaking to the House of Commons, Carney stated that the decision aligns with Canada's stance, which has consistently challenged the legality and justification of the tariffs.

This ruling is seen as a pivotal development in trade relations between the two nations, reinforcing Canada's position against what it views as unwarranted trade barriers.