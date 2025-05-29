Supreme Court Quashes 'Bundle of Lies' FIR
The Supreme Court quashed an FIR accusing a man of rape under false marriage promises and SC/ST Act violations, citing lack of evidence and contradictions in the accuser's statements. The court criticized the FIR as malicious and noted the accuser's manipulative behavior, deeming the prosecution an injustice.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR against a man charged with rape under a false promise of marriage and provisions of the SC/ST Act, pointing out that the allegations were uncorroborated and contradictory.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta described the FIR as a "bundle of lies," fabricated with malicious intent. They stated that continuing prosecution would be a miscarriage of justice and an abuse of court processes.
The court highlighted inconsistencies in the woman's allegations and noted her manipulative tendencies as revealed in her communications. The acquitted man's concerns about her behavior were deemed valid, and his actions justified under the circumstances.
