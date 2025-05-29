Supreme Court Quashes 'Bundle of Lies' FIR

The Supreme Court has quashed an FIR against a man charged with rape under a false promise of marriage and provisions of the SC/ST Act, pointing out that the allegations were uncorroborated and contradictory.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta described the FIR as a "bundle of lies," fabricated with malicious intent. They stated that continuing prosecution would be a miscarriage of justice and an abuse of court processes.

The court highlighted inconsistencies in the woman's allegations and noted her manipulative tendencies as revealed in her communications. The acquitted man's concerns about her behavior were deemed valid, and his actions justified under the circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)