Search for Missing Indore Couple Hampered by Meghalaya Rains

Search and rescue operations for an Indore couple missing in Meghalaya's scenic Sohra area were delayed on Thursday due to adverse weather conditions, with heavy rains and thunderstorms impacting efforts, authorities reported.

The couple, Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi, arrived in the area on May 22, parking their scooter to trek to famous local attractions. Their scooter was later found abandoned, prompting a search operation that involved local villagers and authorities. Initial efforts have been impacted by persistent bad weather that has limited visibility and posed risks to rescue personnel.

The search is ongoing with three teams deployed around key areas, though weather warnings from the IMD predict further challenges. Officials, including Madhya Pradesh MPs and Meghalaya's Chief Minister, are closely monitoring the situation, emphasizing the need for tourist safety guidelines due to the rugged terrain.

