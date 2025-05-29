Left Menu

La Scala Dismissal Sparks Debate Amid Pro-Palestinian Protest

La Scala opera house in Milan has dismissed an usher for shouting a pro-Palestinian slogan at a gala attended by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Unions defend the usher, condemning the act as a conscious decision. Italy faces internal protests over its pro-Israel stance amid continued Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The renowned La Scala opera house in Milan has found itself at the center of a political controversy after firing one of its ushers for shouting a pro-Palestinian slogan. This incident took place during a gala event that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was attending earlier this month, drawing varied reactions from trade unions.

The dismissal, signed by superintendent Fortunato Ortombina, cited betrayal of trust as the reason, yet some unions argue the usher acted on her conscience. Unions have expressed solidarity with her, vowing to defend her through various trade union actions, maintaining that she showed courage in her stance.

This incident comes amid heightened tensions as Italy voices discontent with Israel's actions in Gaza. Following a Hamas attack, Israel's response has resulted in extensive casualties and destruction in the Palestinian enclave. Opposition parties in Italy plan rallies to condemn the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

