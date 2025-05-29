Fake Doctors Busted: Unauthorized Clinics in Odisha Shut Down

In a significant crackdown, Odisha police have apprehended two individuals from West Bengal who were impersonating as medical professionals and operating unauthorized clinics in the Ganjam district.

The arrested dupes, Paritosh Mistry, 46, and Prasannajit Sarkar, 27, were natives of North-24 Parganas district. Mistry feigned as a dentist and ran a clinic at Ganjam town for five years. Meanwhile, Sarkar portrayed himself as a medical practitioner at Aryapalli for two years, both without valid qualifications.

Acting on intelligence about sham doctors, the police conducted raids, discovering both had no medical credentials. Several medicines and medical equipment were confiscated. "Their clinics were illegal," reaffirmed Sumitra Patra, inspector-in-charge of Ganjam police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)