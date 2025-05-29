Left Menu

Fake Doctors Busted: Unauthorized Clinics in Odisha Shut Down

Odisha police arrested two individuals from West Bengal impersonating as doctors and operating unauthorized clinics in Ganjam district. Paritosh Mistry and Prasannajit Sarkar lacked medical qualifications, posing as a dentist and medical practitioner respectively. Police seized medical equipment during raids on their clinics.

In a significant crackdown, Odisha police have apprehended two individuals from West Bengal who were impersonating as medical professionals and operating unauthorized clinics in the Ganjam district.

The arrested dupes, Paritosh Mistry, 46, and Prasannajit Sarkar, 27, were natives of North-24 Parganas district. Mistry feigned as a dentist and ran a clinic at Ganjam town for five years. Meanwhile, Sarkar portrayed himself as a medical practitioner at Aryapalli for two years, both without valid qualifications.

Acting on intelligence about sham doctors, the police conducted raids, discovering both had no medical credentials. Several medicines and medical equipment were confiscated. "Their clinics were illegal," reaffirmed Sumitra Patra, inspector-in-charge of Ganjam police station.

