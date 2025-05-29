Italy Offers Lifeline to Gaza Strike Survivor

Italy's government has expressed its willingness to provide medical treatment to a Palestinian child critically injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. This decision follows an urgent appeal made by the boy's uncle.

Adam Al-Najjar, an 11-year-old boy, is in a serious condition at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. The airstrike on May 25 claimed the lives of nine of his siblings and severely injured both him and his father, who is also receiving treatment in the same facility.

Adam's uncle, Ali Al-Najjar, emphasized the dire need for advanced medical care that the current hospital cannot provide. He urged the Italian government to transfer Adam to a better-equipped facility abroad, stating, 'He needs to be taken away immediately, to a real hospital, outside of the Gaza Strip.'