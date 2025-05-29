Left Menu

Italy Offers Lifeline to Gaza Strike Survivor

Italy's government has offered medical treatment to Adam Al-Najjar, a critically injured Palestinian child from Gaza, following an appeal from his uncle. The 11-year-old boy, who lost nine siblings in an Israeli strike, is in serious condition in a local hospital ill-equipped to treat his injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:09 IST
Italy Offers Lifeline to Gaza Strike Survivor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy's government has expressed its willingness to provide medical treatment to a Palestinian child critically injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, according to a statement from the foreign ministry. This decision follows an urgent appeal made by the boy's uncle.

Adam Al-Najjar, an 11-year-old boy, is in a serious condition at Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza. The airstrike on May 25 claimed the lives of nine of his siblings and severely injured both him and his father, who is also receiving treatment in the same facility.

Adam's uncle, Ali Al-Najjar, emphasized the dire need for advanced medical care that the current hospital cannot provide. He urged the Italian government to transfer Adam to a better-equipped facility abroad, stating, 'He needs to be taken away immediately, to a real hospital, outside of the Gaza Strip.'

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025