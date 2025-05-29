Noida Police Cracks Down on Inter-District Bike Theft

Noida Police have arrested five individuals in Gautam Buddha Nagar on charges of theft involving two-wheelers. A significant recovery of 19 motorbikes and two scooters was made from the accused.

The arrested suspects include Mohit, Omveer Kumar, Anand Kumar, Akash Singh, and Rohit, who were operating out of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The police team from Sector 113 caught them near Parthala in Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad detailed that these individuals specialized in stealing bikes from the National Capital Region before transporting them to distant areas like Mahoba and Raath. These thefts had been systematically carried out targeting older bikes for easier access.