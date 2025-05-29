Left Menu

Noida Police Cracks Down on Inter-District Bike Theft

Five individuals were apprehended in Gautam Buddha Nagar for their involvement in a bike theft ring. The Noida Police recovered 19 motorbikes and two scooters, revealing that the accused were targeting older models to facilitate easy unlocking. The stolen bikes were transported to different districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:23 IST
Noida Police have arrested five individuals in Gautam Buddha Nagar on charges of theft involving two-wheelers. A significant recovery of 19 motorbikes and two scooters was made from the accused.

The arrested suspects include Mohit, Omveer Kumar, Anand Kumar, Akash Singh, and Rohit, who were operating out of Gautam Buddha Nagar. The police team from Sector 113 caught them near Parthala in Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Yamuna Prasad detailed that these individuals specialized in stealing bikes from the National Capital Region before transporting them to distant areas like Mahoba and Raath. These thefts had been systematically carried out targeting older bikes for easier access.

