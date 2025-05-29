Delhi Government's New Pact to Boost Administrative Efficiency
The Delhi Government has signed an agreement with the Capacity Building Commission and Karmayogi Bharat to improve the efficiency of its employees. The initiative aims to enhance public service delivery through structured training programs that equip employees with modern skills and a service-oriented mindset.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Government, in a significant move to enhance the efficiency of its employees, has signed a tripartite agreement with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat. This collaborative effort is expected to make public service delivery more impactful, accountable, and outcome-oriented, according to an official statement.
Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding as a pivotal step towards fortifying governance. The initiative aims at preparing government officers and employees for future administrative challenges and fostering a more responsive and effective system of governance.
This new collaboration will provide structured and purpose-driven training programs to equip personnel with advanced administrative competencies, leadership skills, and a service-oriented approach. Under the agreement, the CBC, Karmayogi Bharat, and Delhi government will develop annual capacity building plans for each department to bolster service delivery systems.
ALSO READ
Tripura Pioneers AI-Driven Governance for Enhanced Efficiency
High-Frequency Trading: The Future of Speed and Efficiency in Financial Markets
IDF Achieves Unprecedented Battlefield Medical Evacuation Efficiency
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Water Pipeline, Criticizes Past Infrastructure Governance
BJP's Victory in Delhi: Rekha Gupta's Promise of Unity