Delhi Government's New Pact to Boost Administrative Efficiency

The Delhi Government, in a significant move to enhance the efficiency of its employees, has signed a tripartite agreement with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and Karmayogi Bharat. This collaborative effort is expected to make public service delivery more impactful, accountable, and outcome-oriented, according to an official statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta highlighted the Memorandum of Understanding as a pivotal step towards fortifying governance. The initiative aims at preparing government officers and employees for future administrative challenges and fostering a more responsive and effective system of governance.

This new collaboration will provide structured and purpose-driven training programs to equip personnel with advanced administrative competencies, leadership skills, and a service-oriented approach. Under the agreement, the CBC, Karmayogi Bharat, and Delhi government will develop annual capacity building plans for each department to bolster service delivery systems.