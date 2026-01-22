Left Menu

Iraq Intensifies Legal Actions Against Transferred ISIS Detainees

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council will begin legal proceedings against 150 Islamic State detainees transferred from Syria. The transfer followed concerns after the Syrian Democratic Forces' setbacks. More transfers are expected. The detainees include senior figures and foreigners, with legal proceedings adhering to Iraqi law.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:20 IST
Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced it will initiate legal proceedings against 150 Islamic State detainees moved from Syria. The move follows the rapid decline of Kurdish-led forces, raising prison security concerns.

The U.S. military confirmed the transfer of detainees, stating that up to 7,000 could eventually be relocated due to security risks post-Syrian Democratic Forces' setbacks. An Iraqi military spokesperson indicated the transferred individuals include Iraqis and foreigners of high standing within the organization.

In compliance with Iraq's constitution and criminal laws, the judiciary will process all suspects. High-profile detainees will be held in a secure facility near Baghdad airport. Concerns rise among European detainees' relatives, uneasy about Iraq's judicial proceedings, including the use of the death penalty.

