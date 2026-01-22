European Corporate Health: Navigating the Financial Storm

The prospects for European corporate health have taken a turn for the worse, according to recent forecasts. The relief provided by the U.S. tariffs lifting is being overshadowed by ongoing geopolitical tensions influencing Western alliances.

According to LSEG I/B/E/S data, European companies are anticipated to report a 4.2% decline in fourth-quarter earnings for 2025. This is slightly lower than the 4.1% drop predicted only a week earlier, marking the worst earnings performance in seven quarters.

In an unexpected announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Wednesday that his administration would not seize Greenland by force and would abstain from imposing 10% tariffs on eight European allies following a framework agreement regarding the Arctic island. While details remain vague, this news positively affected European stocks, with the STOXX 600 index rising by around 1%. Despite this, analysts and investors are warning against complacency, highlighting the unpredictability of the Trump administration's foreign policy strategies. Revenue outlooks have also been affected, with forecasts now predicting a 3.5% decline compared to last year's numbers.

