Trump Urges End to War in Talks with Zelenskyy and Putin
US President Donald Trump emphasized the need to end the ongoing war after a cordial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump communicated a similar message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing the devastating toll of the conflict. A US delegation is set to meet with Putin imminently.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:19 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
US President Donald Trump, addressing reporters in Davos, highlighted the importance of ending the ongoing war following his constructive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Before his departure from the global summit, Trump revealed plans for the US delegation to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today or tomorrow.
Emphasizing the human cost of the conflict, Trump stated unequivocally, "The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed," as he outlined his key message to Putin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chandrababu Naidu Wraps Up Influential Davos Tour
Greenland's Diplomatic Stand: A Positive Outcome from Davos
Diplomatic Breakthrough: US, Ukraine, and Russia Hold Trilateral Talks Amid Davos Summit
Global Diplomacy at Davos: Peace Initiatives, Political Dialogues, and Energy Disputes
I met Ukrainian President Zelenskyy here, will soon meet Putin; war must end: US President Donald Trump before leaving Davos.