Trump Urges End to War in Talks with Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump, addressing reporters in Davos, highlighted the importance of ending the ongoing war following his constructive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Before his departure from the global summit, Trump revealed plans for the US delegation to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today or tomorrow.

Emphasizing the human cost of the conflict, Trump stated unequivocally, "The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed," as he outlined his key message to Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)