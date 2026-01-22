Left Menu

Trump Urges End to War in Talks with Zelenskyy and Putin

US President Donald Trump emphasized the need to end the ongoing war after a cordial meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump communicated a similar message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, stressing the devastating toll of the conflict. A US delegation is set to meet with Putin imminently.

US President Donald Trump, addressing reporters in Davos, highlighted the importance of ending the ongoing war following his constructive meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Before his departure from the global summit, Trump revealed plans for the US delegation to engage in dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for today or tomorrow.

Emphasizing the human cost of the conflict, Trump stated unequivocally, "The war has to end. A lot of people have been killed," as he outlined his key message to Putin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

