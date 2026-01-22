Abhishek Sharma: India's Explosive Star Poised for T20 World Cup Glory

Ravi Shastri has voiced confidence in India's chances at the forthcoming T20 World Cup, contingent on the explosive form of opener Abhishek Sharma. Shastri highlighted Sharma's remarkable 35-ball 84 against New Zealand as a testament to his potential impact.

In agreement, Kevin Pietersen lauded Sharma as the world's top T20 batsman. He also pointed to South Africa's Dewald Brevis as a formidable player in the tournament. Pietersen emphasized Abhishek's ability to captivate audiences and entertain onlookers.

While optimistic about India's prospects, Pietersen commented on the fluctuating nature of sports, also discussing England's current state. Shastri, meanwhile, advocated for constructive criticism among players and coaches for continuous improvement.

