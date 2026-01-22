Phone Tapping Allegations Stir Political Drama in Telangana

The Telangana Police investigation into alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime has intensified as a notice was issued to party's working president KT Rama Rao to appear for questioning on January 23.

Reacting to the summons, Rao dismissed the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) notice as a 'diversion tactic' employed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He alleges that the move is aimed at distracting the public from the government's failures.

The case has already seen several high-profile figures questioned, including former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao. The SIT is investigating claims of illegal phone tapping and surveillance involving politicians and business figures during the BRS rule.