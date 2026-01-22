Left Menu

Phone Tapping Allegations Stir Political Drama in Telangana

The Telangana Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) has summoned KT Rama Rao regarding alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime. Rao dismissed the case as a diversion tactic by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The investigation continues with allegations of illegal surveillance on politicians and business figures.

The Telangana Police investigation into alleged phone tapping during the previous BRS regime has intensified as a notice was issued to party's working president KT Rama Rao to appear for questioning on January 23.

Reacting to the summons, Rao dismissed the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) notice as a 'diversion tactic' employed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. He alleges that the move is aimed at distracting the public from the government's failures.

The case has already seen several high-profile figures questioned, including former Telangana intelligence chief T Prabhakar Rao. The SIT is investigating claims of illegal phone tapping and surveillance involving politicians and business figures during the BRS rule.

