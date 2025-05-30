Tragedy Strikes Janakpuri: Drunk Driving Claims Two Lives

In a harrowing incident in Janakpuri, West Delhi, two lives were tragically lost and three others injured when a teenager, under the influence of alcohol, collided his speeding car with two bicycles and a roadside jhuggi. The accident took place early Thursday morning as the teenager sought a dhaba.

The victims, identified as Anish Ansari, a factory worker, and Phool Singh, a chik maker, succumbed to their injuries, while Singh's wife Soni and a five-year-old child sustained serious injuries. The driver, Harsh Sehrawat, along with a friend, were reportedly coming from a function in Gurugram.

The police confirmed Sehrawat's arrest and reported him driving under the influence. Locals express their horror at the scene, detailing the devastating impacts of the reckless driving and calling for stricter enforcement of road safety laws.

