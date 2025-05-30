Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Janakpuri: Drunk Driving Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident occurred in Janakpuri, west Delhi, when a drunk teenager crashed his speeding car into two bicycles and a roadside jhuggi, resulting in the deaths of Anish Ansari and Phool Singh. Three others, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured. Police have apprehended the driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:16 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:16 IST
Tragedy Strikes Janakpuri: Drunk Driving Claims Two Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Janakpuri, West Delhi, two lives were tragically lost and three others injured when a teenager, under the influence of alcohol, collided his speeding car with two bicycles and a roadside jhuggi. The accident took place early Thursday morning as the teenager sought a dhaba.

The victims, identified as Anish Ansari, a factory worker, and Phool Singh, a chik maker, succumbed to their injuries, while Singh's wife Soni and a five-year-old child sustained serious injuries. The driver, Harsh Sehrawat, along with a friend, were reportedly coming from a function in Gurugram.

The police confirmed Sehrawat's arrest and reported him driving under the influence. Locals express their horror at the scene, detailing the devastating impacts of the reckless driving and calling for stricter enforcement of road safety laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025