Tragedy Strikes: Seven Injured in Tacoma Park Shooting
Seven people were wounded in a shooting at a park near Tacoma, Washington, following an altercation between two groups. Police are continuing investigations, seeking to hold those responsible accountable. Victims, aged 16 to 38, are being treated at local hospitals, with one remaining in critical condition.
- Country:
- United States
In a grave incident at a park near Tacoma, Washington, seven people suffered injuries from gunfire on Wednesday evening. The shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups, involving gunshots, according to Lakewood Police Sgt. Charles Porche.
The investigation is ongoing, with police uncertain about the number of shooters or whether the victims were deliberately targeted. Sgt. Porche noted that there were unintended victims, and detectives are working to hold those responsible accountable. Victims range from a 16-year-old in stable condition to a 38-year-old in critical condition. Two others are seriously injured.
The shooting happened at Harry Todd Park in Lakewood, where over 100 people had gathered. Officers encountered a chaotic scene, and medics transported five individuals to local hospitals, while two others went independently. This shooting follows another recent violent incident at a park in Philadelphia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tacoma
- Washington
- shooting
- park
- gunfire
- investigation
- police
- victims
- hospital
- violence
ALSO READ
Manipur Police Debunk Rumored Threats Before Shirui Lily Festival
High-Stakes SIT Investigation Launched in Akshay Shinde's Custodial Death
Assam Government Plans Relocation of Police Battalion to Prevent Encroachment
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Bihar Police for Alleged Hindrance of Rahul Gandhi's Event
Bihar Police tried to stop me but couldn't as youth of country behind me: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Darbhanga.