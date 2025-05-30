Trump Administration Preserves Mine Safety Offices Amid Budget Cuts

Left Menu

The Trump administration abandoned its plans to close 34 Mine Safety and Health Administration offices, which were at risk due to proposed budget cuts by the Department of Government Efficiency. Maintaining these offices ensures the continued enforcement of mine safety laws and health inspections, crucial for protecting American miners.

The Trump administration has decided to retain 34 Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) offices, reversing plans to terminate their leases as part of budget cuts. The announcement came Thursday from the Department of Labour, emphasizing the importance of MSHA's role in enforcing mine safety regulations.

Earlier this year, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and established by President Donald Trump, targeted federal agencies for spending cuts, which included terminating the leases of three dozen MSHA locations. This measure was projected to save USD 18 million, with seven affected offices located in Kentucky.

The Labour Department noted ongoing cooperation with the General Services Administration to ensure MSHA inspectors have adequate resources. Despite the potential office closures still listed on the DOGE website, mining safety remains critical, especially with MSHA's dwindling resources and staffing reductions over recent years.

