High Tensions Flare in Ukraine's Border Regions Amidst Drone Attacks

A night-time drone assault by Ukraine on Russia's Kursk region damaged infrastructure and injured at least one person. Fighting continues across the border in Ukraine's Sumy region, with territorial changes occurring frequently. Russia aims to create a buffer zone, capturing more villages in eastern Ukraine.

Updated: 30-05-2025 04:46 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 04:46 IST
Ukrainian drones struck Russia's western Kursk region during a night-time raid, inflicting damage on a hospital and apartment buildings while injuring at least one individual, according to reports from the regional governor on Friday. Across the border, in Ukraine's Sumy region, fresh fighting breaks out in villages near the boundary where Russian forces have been seizing territory. The local governor notes that areas within the region are under constant flux.

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to establish a buffer zone in Sumy, previously utilized to launch Ukraine's incursion into Kursk last year. The Kursk region's governor, Alexander Khinshtein, reports that Ukrainian drones swarmed the main town, resulting in shattered windows at the No. 1 city hospital and damage to high-rise apartment buildings, although no patients were harmed. Despite this, Ukrainian military forces maintain some presence in the region.

In Sumy, where Russian assaults have persisted for months, authorities acknowledge Russian control over four villages along the border. Battles continue in border areas like Khotyn and Yunakivka, notes Governor Oleh Hryhorov. While the situation remains volatile, Russia's Defense Ministry announced the capture of three additional villages in eastern Ukraine, including Stroivka, Shevchenko Pershe, and Hnativka, as part of Moscow's westward push. Ukraine's military has yet to confirm these developments, but reports indicate 53 Russian attacks near Pokrovsk over a 24-hour period.

