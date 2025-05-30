Bernie Kerik: From NYC's Top Cop to Pardoned Felon

Bernie Kerik, the former New York City police commissioner famed for his leadership during the September 11 attacks, has died at the age of 69. His death, confirmed by FBI Director Kash Patel on social media, reportedly followed a private struggle with illness.

Kerik's career was a tale of rise and fall. Appointed by then-mayor Rudy Giuliani in 2000, Kerik gained national prominence, but a series of legal troubles later marred his reputation. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to tax fraud and false statements, leading to a three-year prison sentence. He was pardoned by President Trump in 2020.

Reflecting on Kerik's legacy, Rudy Giuliani expressed deep personal grief, sharing an emotional tribute to the man he described as a brother. Kerik's life remains a poignant symbol of law enforcement's challenges and the complex intricacies of political alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)