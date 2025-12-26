Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Narela area, two young men were killed and one critically injured following a motorcycle accident, police reported Friday.

The alarming situation was highlighted when a city hospital informed authorities about the severely injured individuals, who were discovered by an ambulance driver heading to the Singhu Border.

Preliminary investigations indicate an accidental crash. A detailed probe by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal is underway to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)