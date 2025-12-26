Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical
A fatal motorcycle accident in Delhi's Narela area left two men dead and one critically injured. Preliminary reports suggest an accidental crash involving three young men. The case is now under investigation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for a comprehensive inquiry.
In a tragic incident in Delhi's Narela area, two young men were killed and one critically injured following a motorcycle accident, police reported Friday.
The alarming situation was highlighted when a city hospital informed authorities about the severely injured individuals, who were discovered by an ambulance driver heading to the Singhu Border.
Preliminary investigations indicate an accidental crash. A detailed probe by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal is underway to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.
