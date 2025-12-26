Left Menu

Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical

A fatal motorcycle accident in Delhi's Narela area left two men dead and one critically injured. Preliminary reports suggest an accidental crash involving three young men. The case is now under investigation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for a comprehensive inquiry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:34 IST
Tragic North Delhi Collision: Two Dead, One Critical
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Narela area, two young men were killed and one critically injured following a motorcycle accident, police reported Friday.

The alarming situation was highlighted when a city hospital informed authorities about the severely injured individuals, who were discovered by an ambulance driver heading to the Singhu Border.

Preliminary investigations indicate an accidental crash. A detailed probe by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal is underway to uncover the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

Santa Claus Rally Sparks Hope for Investors in 2026

 Global
2
Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

Political Drama Unfolds with Defamation Threats in High-Profile Murder Case

 India
3
Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

Currency Tug of War: Yen's Struggle Amidst Rate Hike and Economic Policies

 Global
4
Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

Canada Reiterates Support for Ukraine Amid Peace Talks

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025