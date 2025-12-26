Left Menu

International Airport Drug Bust Uncovers Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics

A man was arrested at Indira Gandhi International Airport attempting to smuggle narcotics valued at nearly Rs 6 crore. Customs officials intercepted him with 12 polythene pouches of suspected ganja, totaling 5,913.5 grams. The substance tested positive for ganja, leading to the passenger's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant bust at Indira Gandhi International Airport, customs officials apprehended a man attempting to smuggle narcotics worth nearly Rs 6 crore. The suspect arrived from Kuala Lumpur on December 24.

Following a thorough investigation, authorities recovered 12 polythene bags concealed within a black trolley bag. The bags contained a green narcotic substance, suspected to be ganja, weighing 5,913.5 grams.

Diagnostic testing confirmed the substance was ganja, prompting the arrest of the accused passenger. The illicit drugs have an estimated street value of Rs 5.91 crore, cementing the operation as a substantial seizure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

